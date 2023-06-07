In honor of Pride month, NBC Chicago’s new original five-part series It’s Ok to Ask Questions will debut Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. on NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel. Every week, Chicago Today lifestyle host Matthew Rodrigues will navigate open and honest conversations to help viewers better understand the LGBTQIA+ community or simply relate to the journey of becoming one’s true self. No topic will be off limits.

“With so many LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and stories of perseverance, I wanted to share the profound contributions from some of the most talented people in the Queer community,” said Matthew Rodrigues, host of the series. “The conversations on the show are revealing and in-depth because ‘it’s ok to ask questions.’ I hope viewers will take away new perspectives that help us all better understand each other.”

It’s Ok to Ask Questions will spotlight numerous LGBTQIA+ voices. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Chicago native Shea Couleé will open up about their art form and the politics surrounding the drag community. Cast as the first non-binary doctor on Grey’s Anatomy, E.R. Fightmaster will share their perspective on gender, representation and how show business and society at large must learn to embrace the differences within the non-binary community. Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter has worked alongside some of the biggest artists like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Dan Reynolds, Lady Gaga and so many more. Despite multi-platinum success, Tranter will reveal homophobic experiences they still face in the music industry. World-renowned artist Nick Cave will talk about the deeper meaning behind his artistic process and what it’s like to navigate the world as a gay Black man. The series will conclude with an intense story about identity struggles, secrets and the search for the truth with intersex activist and author Pidgeon Pagonis.

NBC Chicago will release extended episodes for podcast listeners. For a step-by-step guide on how to navigate NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel, visit NBCChicago.com/WatchNow.

