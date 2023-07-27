NBC Chicago to air one-hour special on ‘Homeless youth: an invisible crisis'

NBC 5 Chicago will be airing a special, one-hour presentation entitled "Homeless Youth: An Invisible Crisis," featuring real life stories of survival for today’s Chicago youth and young adults with a focus on how the traditional definition of “homeless” has taken on a whole new meaning.

Premiering Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m. CT on NBC 5 Chicago, "Homeless Youth: An Invisible Crisis" will feature several eye-opening stories by NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago reporter Sandra Torres, who reveals many of today’s homeless youth are not necessarily living on the streets of Chicago or in shelters.

Featuring numerous interviews and exclusive footage, "Homeless Youth" details today’s survival tactics of these individuals, which now have them couch surfing from place-to-place, living with other family members outside of their traditional home, or even temporarily living in hotels.

Homeless Youth also takes a deep dive into how this evolving crisis affects the entire family unit, along with the potential psychological impact it may have on children, teenagers, and young adults as they try to find a permanent residence in the Chicago area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In addition to Torres’ reports, "Homeless Youth: An Invisible Crisis" was photographed and edited by NBC 5 Chicago’s Greg Sanchez.

In addition to traditional cable and satellite viewing options, fans can also view "Homeless Youth: An Invisible Crisis" on the NBC Chicago News streaming channel on Roku, Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play and Amazon Fire TV. Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch this special on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.