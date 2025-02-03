NBC Chicago to add renowned journalist Chuck Goudie to Investigates team

NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ-TV) has announced nationally-renowned Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Chuck Goudie will join the station’s "NBC 5 Investigates" team beginning Monday, February 10. The announcement was made by Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC 5 Chicago / Telemundo Chicago.

Goudie will join the acclaimed ‘NBC 5 Investigates’ team which features Bennett Haeberle, who recently earned five Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards, along with veteran producers Katy Smyser and Lisa Capitanini.

“Investigative reporting is more important than ever,” said Ramirez. “Adding Chuck, one of the best journalists in the nation, to our award-winning ‘NBC 5 Investigates’ team ensures an even greater commitment to our Chicagoland viewing audience.”

"I walk into WMAQ on the shoulders of giants,” said Goudie. “Many of them I have been lucky enough to know, stand beside, work with and learn from. Paul Hogan, Phil Walters, Floyd Kalber, Peter Karl, Renee Ferguson, Rich Samuels, Linda Yu, Rob Elgas, Mike Adamle, Phil Rogers, Dick Johnson, Rob Stafford, Mark Giangreco, Tim Weigel, Art Norman, Lisa Parker, Dick Kay, Ron Magers, Carol Marin, Don Moseley and other friends who are still in the Chicago trenches at NBC 5 that I am excited to join. I'm grateful to become part of an organization with such a powerful pedigree and a legacy of investigative excellence. A place with a motto more relevant today than ever, baked into its call letters: We Must Ask Questions."

Goudie, who’s earned the reputation for being one of the nation’s toughest, fairest, best-sourced and decorated investigative reporters spanning several decades in Chicago, joins NBC 5 Chicago after nearly 45 years on the air at ABC 7 Chicago (WLS-TV). Among the areas of Goudie’s vast investigative focus over the years includes zeroing in on organized crime, terrorism, political corruption and global drug cartels.

After an early TV career start at the age of 12 at WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Mich. where he had weekly roles on two children’s shows, Goudie’s hard-news career began as a Detroit-based reporter/producer with the NBC-owned News and Information Service in 1975, the first 24-hour, all-news national radio network.

Goudie’s first television news reporting position began in 1977 with then-NBC affiliate WSOC in Charlotte, NC. He later became the station’s primary sports anchor when it changed affiliations to ABC. His life-changing professional moment took place three years later in 1980 when he joined WLS-TV in Chicago as a general assignment reporter and was eventually promoted to chief investigative reporter at the station in 1990.

Goudie has won many of journalism’s top honors, including a national Emmy Award for exposing how government agencies and chemical companies were unprotected against deadly terrorist attacks.

Goudie is also the recipient of a national Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuous Television News Reporting. He has also received numerous reporting awards from the Associated Press; Emmy awards from the Chicago Television Academy; Peter Lisagor Awards from the Society for Professional Journalists and Herman Kogan awards from the Chicago Bar Association. In 2018, Goudie was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Chicago/Midwest Chapter.

Among the numerous standout moments in his storied career, Goudie has investigated and reported on top news stories from four continents; from New York's "Ground Zero"; war zones in the Middle East, the Arabian Sea and the Balkans; and from behind the walls of the Vatican.

Born in suburban Detroit, Mich., Goudie holds a B.A. degree in Telecommunications and Political Science from Michigan State University. He was married to the late Teri Goudie, a former Chicago TV news producer and international media consultant. Goudie has five children and several grandchildren.