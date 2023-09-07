NBC Chicago, Telemundo Chicago present new series on benefits and concerns of AI

Beginning Monday, September 11, NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will be taking a deep, week-long dive into the mysterious world of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) with a brand-new feature series entitled “You and AI” (NBC 5 News at 10pm)and “Tú y la IA“ (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10pm).

Featuring segments on a variety of key topics, including an AI “101” introduction and features focusing on AI’s impact on healthcare, education, entertainment, politics, automatic personalization, and consumer fraud among others, NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s news teams will showcase how this technology is already impacting our lives and the evolving affect it will have for years to come.

“You’ve heard of it, don’t know enough about it, and even question it, but we’re also ‘living’ in it every day of our lives” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Our upcoming NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago AI series will help educate and raise awareness about the good, bad, and ugly surrounding this revolutionary and inescapable technology.”

Please note NBC 5 News (“You and AI”) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’s (“Tú y la IA“) upcoming 10:00 p.m. CT newscast segments and featured reporters:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

“Intro to AI” – Christian Farr(NBC 5 News)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

“AI in Entertainment” – Leann Trotter (NBC 5 News)

(NBC 5 News) “AI and Automatic Personalization” – Priscilla Ferreyra(Noticiero Telemundo Chicago)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

“AI in Politics” – Mary Ann Ahern (NBC 5 News)

(NBC 5 News) “AI in Healthcare” – José González(Noticiero Telemundo Chicago)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

“AI in Education” – Natalie Martinez (NBC 5 News)

(NBC 5 News) “AI and Consumer Fraud” – Zully Ramírez(Noticiero Telemundo Chicago)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

“AI and Voice Scams” – Patrick Fazio(NBC 5 News)

CLICK BELOW FOR NBC 5 CHICAGO’S “You and AI” TRAILER:

"You and AI" New Series on NBC Chicago (vimeo.com)

CLICK BELOW FOR TELEMUNDO CHICAGO’S “Tú y la IA“TRAILER:

"Tú Y La Inteligencia Artificial" Nueva Serie por Telemundo Chicago (vimeo.com)

NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will continue to carry “AI” focused segments on their respective newscasts moving forward, including upcoming features on AI’s impact on medical care, meteorology, sports and more. NBC 5’s “You and AI” segments will air on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. and Telemundo Chicago’s “Tú y la IA“ segments on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m.