NBC Chicago Launches New Docuseries on Roku

From a skyscraper-climbing spider-man to the shocking and devastating Loop train crash, a new NBC Chicago docuseries is bringing some of the city's biggest stories back to the screen.

On Sunday, Jan. 24, "Big Chicago Stories" will retell momentous, breaking and captivating Chicago-area news stories using video sourced from NBC 5's rich library of video.

________________________________________________________________________________



To watch the series, launching Sunday, Jan. 24, search "NBC Chicago" on your Roku or Apple TV device, then add the NBC Chicago channel and look for "Big Chicago Stories" at the top.

________________________________________________________________________________

Fronted by veteran investigative journalist Phil Rogers and released exclusively on NBC Chicago's Roku and Apple TV channels, "Big Chicago Stories" infuses these stories with new footage and interviews from those who were part of the stories when they happened.

"Whether they were big celebrations, immense disasters or shocking crimes, these were the stories which were driving the conversation in Chicago," Rogers said. "And we envision telling them to two different audiences: those who remember them and will be fascinated at re-living them, and those who will be learning about them for the first time."

The episodes will be released on Sunday on NBC Chicago's Roku and Apple TV channels.

To watch the series, search "NBC Chicago" on your Roku or Apple TV device, add the NBC Chicago channel and look for "Big Chicago Stories" at the top.