NBC Chicago Launches New Docuseries, ‘Big Stories From the Archive,' on Roku, Apple TV

From a skyscraper-climbing spider-man to the shocking and devastating Tylenol murders, a new NBC Chicago docuseries is bringing some of the city's biggest stories from decades past back to the screen.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 24, "Big Stories From the Archive" will retell four momentous, breaking and captivating Chicago-area news stories using video sourced from NBC 5's rich library of analog video tapes archived over the past 50 years.

To watch the series, launching Sunday, Jan. 24, search "NBC Chicago" on your Roku or Apple TV device, then download the NBC Chicago channel and look for "Big Stories From the Archive" at the top.

Fronted by veteran investigative journalist Phil Rogers and released exclusively on NBC Chicago's Roku and Apple TV channels, "Big Stories From the Archive" infuses these stories with new footage and interviews from those who were part of the stories when they happened.

"Whether they were big celebrations, immense disasters or shocking crimes, these were the stories which were driving the conversation in Chicago," Rogers said. "And we envision telling them to two different audiences: those who remember them and will be fascinated at re-living them, and those who will be learning about them for the first time."

Stemming from NBC 5's archive, made up of literally tens of thousands of stories reported in the era before the station began digitizing news, "Big Stories From the Archive" retells the tales of Spider Dan, the El train Loop crash, Mayor Harold Washington's legacy and the devastating Tylenol murders.

The first two episodes will be released on Sunday on NBC Chicago's Roku and Apple TV channels. Episodes 3 and 4 launch on Sunday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 7, respectively.

