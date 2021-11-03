NBC Chicago App Now on Amazon FireTV

A new app from NBC Chicago makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon FireTV users to watch local newscasts, daily local digital news shows like "The Morning Rundown" and "The Nightly Update" and NBC Chicago docuseries "Scene of the Crime" and "Big Chicago Stories."

The new NBC Chicago app brings the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Through this new app, you can watch original content designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news stories of the day and watch select live local newscasts.

The app also delivers our state-of-the-art weather news, including the latest forecasts, live radar, the hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

Click here to download the app from Amazon’s FireTV app store -- you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your FireTV device.