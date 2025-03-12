NBC 5 to present weeklong series reflecting on COVID's impact on Chicago area

Beginning Monday, March 17, NBC 5 Chicago will present a weeklong reflection on the evolution of the coronavirus, from its initial global emergence and mass uncertainties in 2020 to its life-altering impact that is still being felt today, in an upcoming NBC 5 News series entitled “Covid: 5 Years Later.”

Featuring segments on a number of key topics, along with exclusive interviews with top health officials, NBC 5 Chicago’s “Covid: 5 Years Later” will provide viewers with detailed information on where we were five years ago, to where we stand today.

“We’ve faced a number of tough challenges, all of which have made us stronger over the past five years,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Our upcoming series will highlight the challenges we’ve overcome and examine how Chicagoans are making the necessary life adjustments to help us all move forward through our collective community strength.”

Please note the following details on NBC 5 News’ upcoming “Covid: 5 Years Later” series airing Mon, March 17 through Fri, March 21 at 6:00 PM CT. NOTE: NBC 5 segment reporter in parentheses.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Long Covid (Patrick Fazio) – Five years after pandemic began, the effects of Long Covid are still impacting millions across the globe with new cases emerging daily. In this report, viewers will visit a local suburban hospital that is participating in nationwide clinical trials hoping to find a cure. NOTE: Patrick Fazio will deliver two additional NBC 5 News segments on the effects of Long Covid on Monday, March 17 and Friday, March 21 at 10pm.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Dr. Marina Del Rios (Jenn Schanz) – NBC 5’s Jenn Schanz conducts a special interview with Dr. Marina Del Rios, currently a Professor of Medicine at The University of Chicago Medicine, who was the first doctor in the Chicago area to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Del Rios candidly discusses her anticipation about receiving the vaccine, along with the accompanying challenges of the vaccine rollout for Chicago area residents.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Impact on Education (Lexi Sutter) – Five years after the start of the pandemic, the impact on education remains significant. Lexi Sutter takes a deep dive on how the pandemic reshaped the education system and e-learning, particularly for K-12 students.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

Covid Babies (Regina Waldroup) – The onset of Covid presented massive challenges for countless individuals, but it was particularly challenging for parents of newborns who relied on daycare facilities to take care of their babies. These “babies” will soon be heading off to kindergarten later this fall. Regina Waldroup speaks with daycare providers about the mental hardships of that difficult time and how they coped with the uncertainties of the future.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Covid Loss (Sandra Torres) – The Covid pandemic claimed countless lives, leaving families forever changed. Sandra Torres shares the story of a man who lost both parents, took on the responsibility of raising his siblings, and how he found a new path forward.

ADDITIONAL VIDEO CLIPS

Michelle Relerford conducted a one-on-one interview with University of Chicago Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Emily Landon on Tuesday morning (March 11) – five years to the day when the disease was declared a global pandemic. Dr. Landon discusses a myriad of topics including what we learned during the early stages of the pandemic, the impact on healthcare professionals and much more. LINK: Dr. Emily Landon, U of C Medicine

on Tuesday morning (March 11) – five years to the day when the disease was declared a global pandemic. Dr. Landon discusses a myriad of topics including what we learned during the early stages of the pandemic, the impact on healthcare professionals and much more. LINK: Dr. Emily Landon, U of C Medicine Stefan Holt recently sat with Sinai Chicago President & CEO Dr. Ngozi Ezike,who was the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the state’s leading health official during the pandemic. Dr. Ezike discusses the challenges of that time period and offers her thoughts on preparedness for the future. LINK: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Sinai Chicago