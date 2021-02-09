coronavirus illinois

NBC 5 to Host Town Hall Answering Your Coronavirus Vaccine Questions Live

Got questions about the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois? We'll take your questions on this page starting at noon on Feb. 18.

There are still a lot of questions about the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, from how to sign up and who is eligible to side effects and whether you can get COVID-19 after getting the vaccine.

To help, NBC 5 put together a panel of experts ready to answer your questions and concerns.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, NBC 5 will hold a special town hall, with these experts to take questions LIVE.

Want to ask a question? Bookmark this link. We'll take your questions on this page starting at noon on Feb. 18. Then starting at 6 p.m. that day, watch the panel on NBC 5 and right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoiscoronavirus vaccinecoronavirus vaccine illinoiscoronavirus vaccine chicagocoronavirus vaccine appointments
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us