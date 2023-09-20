NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago nominated for 39 Emmy Awards

NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s trio of media properties -- NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS), and NBC Sports Chicago – garnered 39 Emmy Award nominations from the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for the 2022-23 television season. The nominations were announced last evening (September 19) with the awards ceremony to be held in Chicago on Saturday, November 11.

“We are honored to receive these nominations from our peers in the industry, which are a reflection of the great work performed by our entire staff,” said Kevin Cross, President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Please note NBCU Local Chicago’s Emmy nominations for the 2022-23 television season below:

Category #1-a: Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast: Larger Markets (1-50)

Belvidere Deadly Tornado:Jennifer Lay-Riske, Executive Producer; Alex Maragos, Brant Miller, Allison Rosati, Pete Sack, Anchors; Natalie Martinez, Vi Nguyen, Reporters; Tracey Lafferty, David Parrish, Marco Stendardo, Krystal Termini, Producers; Valerie Badillo, Content Producer. WMAQ

Category #2-a: Outstanding Achievement for Morning/Daytime Newscast: Larger Markets (1-50)

Kenwood Highrise Fire :Jennifer Lay-Riske, Executive Producer; Kate Chappell, Alex Maragos, Anchors; Patrick Fazio, Reporter; Jamie Gregg, Steve Long, Bridget Minogue, Katy Moore, Lisa Posso, Suzanne Richter, Producers. WMAQ

:Jennifer Lay-Riske, Executive Producer; Kate Chappell, Alex Maragos, Anchors; Patrick Fazio, Reporter; Jamie Gregg, Steve Long, Bridget Minogue, Katy Moore, Lisa Posso, Suzanne Richter, Producers. Highland Park Parade Tragedy: Janna Smithson, Executive Producer; Larissa Castillo, Mary Chappell, Benson Cook, Annie Davis, Jen Goelz, Karyn Lacey, Nora Rogers, Producers; Anita Selvaggio, Assignment Editor; Patrick Fazio, Michelle Relerford, Anchors; Lisa Chavarria, Kye Martin, Sandra Torres, Reporters; Joe Amigleo, George Mycyk, Richard Stuckey, Photographers. WMAQ

Category #3 Outstanding Achievement for News Special

Moving Chicago Forward: A Real Conversation about Crime: Jennifer Schwarz, Producer; Stefan Holt, Anchor; Dong Seok Shin, Editor; William Boesen, Producer; Matt Buckman, Nathan Halder, Mike Leber, Michael McGovern, Ronald Zachara, Photographers. WMAQ

Category #4 Outstanding Achievement for Breaking/Spot News - Single Report

Masacre en Highland Park: Alfonso Gutiérrez, Anchor; Milton Baca, Diana Maldonado, Phillip Sierra, Executive Producers; Miriam Lopez, Javier Pacheco, Sr., Directors; Maria Cornejo, Assignment Desk; Hernan Fratto, Anabel Monge, Anchors; Mariana Reyes, Reporter; Alejandro Nava, Areli Padilla, Producers. WSNS

Category #5-a Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Single Report

Police Who Can't Police : Shelby Bremer, Producer; Phil Rogers, Reporter; Lauren Stauffer, Producer; Nathan Halder, Photographer/Editor. WMAQ

: Shelby Bremer, Producer; Phil Rogers, Reporter; Lauren Stauffer, Producer; Nathan Halder, Photographer/Editor. Crypto Currency Scam Targets Hispanics: Zully Ramirez, Reporter/Producer; Phillip Sierra, Producer; Raul Quiñones, Photographer/Editor. WSNS

Category #5-b Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

Telemundo Chicago Investiga: Sin Dientes En Chicago : Mariana Reyes, Reporter; Raul Quiñones, Photographer. WSNS

: Mariana Reyes, Reporter; Raul Quiñones, Photographer. Left for Dead: Shelby Bremer, Producer; Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Alex Maragos, Mariana Reyes, Phil Rogers, Reporters; Nathan Halder, Casey Mitchell, Photographers/Editors. WMAQ

Category #8-a-b Outstanding Achievement for Business/Consumer News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit

Predatory Companies: Who’s ‘Towing’ The Line?: Lauren Stauffer, Producer; Tom Jones, Lisa Parker, Ronald Zachara, Producers. WMAQ

Category #8-c-d Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit

Lethal Weapons: Phil Rogers, Reporter; Shelby Bremer, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Nathan Halder, Photographer/Editor. WMAQ

Category #8-e-f Outstanding Achievement for Politics/Government News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit

Out of Luck: Katy Smyser, Producer; Alex Maragos, Reporter; Lauren Stauffer, Producer; Richard Moy, Editor; Nathan Halder, Ronald Zachara, Photojournalists. WMAQ

Category #9-d Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News

Campus Sexual Violence: Patrick Fazio, Reporter; Lisa Capitanini, Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Richard Moy, Editor; Nathan Halder, Michael McGovern, Photojournalists. WMAQ

Category #9-h Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Societal Concerns News

Taken For A Ride: Chicago Hit Hard By Theft Wave : Lauren Stauffer, Producer; Tom Jones, Lisa Parker, Lexi Sutter, Ronald Zachara, Producers. WMAQ

: Lauren Stauffer, Producer; Tom Jones, Lisa Parker, Lexi Sutter, Ronald Zachara, Producers. Asylum Seekers Journey to Chicago: Juan Carlos Navarrete, Reporter; Casey Mitchell, Photographer; Diana Maldonado, Lauren Stauffer, Producers. WMAQ & WSNS

Category #9-j Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

Sandra Bland Was Right : Christian Farr, Reporter; Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Richard Moy, Editor; Nathan Halder, Photojournalist. WMAQ

: Christian Farr, Reporter; Katy Smyser, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Richard Moy, Editor; Nathan Halder, Photojournalist. Nuestra Herencia Negra: Alfonso Gutiérrez, Reporter/Producer; Marion Brooks, Tom Jones, LeeAnn Trotter, Co[1]Producers; Diana Maldonado, Raul Quiñones, Producers. WSNS

Category #9-k Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Lifestyle News

The Food Guy: Steve Dolinsky, Photojournalist. WMAQ

Category #10-b Outstanding Achievement for Sports Single Program/Series – Live

White Sox Pregame Live : John Schippman, Executive Producer; Ryan McGuffey, Jeff Nelson, Nate Poppen, Jason Schwartz, Producers; Erick Madrigal, Associate Producer; Victoria Balarezo, Ezra McCann, Editors; Chuck Garfien, Host; Gordon Beckham, Ozzie Guillen, Frank Thomas, Analysts; Matt Ellis, Lou Melgarejo, Directors. Kevin Anderson, Eric Strobel, Coordinating Producers. NBC Sports Chicago

: John Schippman, Executive Producer; Ryan McGuffey, Jeff Nelson, Nate Poppen, Jason Schwartz, Producers; Erick Madrigal, Associate Producer; Victoria Balarezo, Ezra McCann, Editors; Chuck Garfien, Host; Gordon Beckham, Ozzie Guillen, Frank Thomas, Analysts; Matt Ellis, Lou Melgarejo, Directors. Kevin Anderson, Eric Strobel, Coordinating Producers. White Sox Postgame Live: John Schippman, Executive Producer; Ryan McGuffey, Jason Schwartz, Producers; Chuck Garfien, Host; Matt Ellis, Director; Ozzie Guillen, Analyst; Ezra McCann, Editor; Michael Forzley, Kristina Quinn, Graphics Producers; Kevin Anderson, Eric Strobel, Coordinating Producers. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #10-e Outstanding Achievement for Live Sporting Event/Game - Single Game/Series

The End of an Era: Jonathan Toews’ Final Blackhawks game : Joe Collins, Executive Producer; Mitch Kerzner, Producer; Dave Turner, Director; Kristina Quinn, Dave Ross, Eric Strobel, Nikki Wasserman, Associate Producers; Mark Harper, Technical Producer; John Schippman, Supervising Producer; Patrick Sharp, Chris Vosters, Announcers. NBC Sports Chicago

: Joe Collins, Executive Producer; Mitch Kerzner, Producer; Dave Turner, Director; Kristina Quinn, Dave Ross, Eric Strobel, Nikki Wasserman, Associate Producers; Mark Harper, Technical Producer; John Schippman, Supervising Producer; Patrick Sharp, Chris Vosters, Announcers. Liam Hendriks Strikes Out Cancer, Returns To Mound: Joe Collins, Executive Producer; Chris Withers, Producer; Dave Turner, Director; Tamra Anderson, Chris Kamka, Associate Producers; Cosmo Traficante, Producer; John Schippman, Supervising Producer; Jason Benetti, Steve Stone, Announcers. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #10-f Outstanding Achievement for Sports Documentary

Bear Down and Out: Shelby Bremer. Producer; Nathan Halder, Photographer/Editor; Phil Rogers, Reporter; Kevin Cross, Matt Knutson, John Schippman, Lauren Stauffer, Producers; Colin Hinkle, Justin Linnemeier, Jake Sloan, Photographers; Matt Buckman, Scott Peters, Editors. WMAQ

Category #11-b Outstanding Achievement for Documentary – Historical

The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Then and Now: Marion Brooks, Producer; Dana N. Anderson, Lisa Balde, Akemi Harrison, Tom Jones, G. Riley Mills, Anthony Moseley, Willie Round, DS Shin, Lauren Stauffer, Carla Stillwell, Producers. WMAQ

Category #11-c Outstanding Achievement for Documentary – Topical

The Deadliest Year: Matt Knutson, Executive Producer; Matt Buckman, Jalyn Henderson, Regina Waldroup, Executive Producers. WMAQ

Category #16 Outstanding Achievement for Special Event Coverage – Live or Edited

A Very Chicago New Year: Matt Knutson, Executive Producer; Julie Maddox, John Schippman, Executive Producers; Ryan McGuffey, Senior Producer; Valerie Badillo, Matt Buckman, Dorothy Dziubasik, Cortney Hall, Mike Leber, Justin Ochonicki, Matthew Rodrigues, Jennifer Schwarz, Joseph Tidei, Danielle Wysocki, Producers; JC Navarrete, Michelle Relerford, Hosts/Producers. WMAQ

Category #20-a Outstanding Achievement for Human Interest - Long Form Content

Celebrando Puerto Rico: Phillip Sierra, Producer; Diana Maldonado, Producer; Iris Berrios, Anchor/Reporter/Writer; Jorge DeSantiago, Anchor; Luis Figueroa, Raul Quiñones, Sebastian Torres, Photographers; Raul Delgado, Reporter; Javier Pacheco, Sr., Director. WSNS

Category #24-a Outstanding Achievement for News Promotion - Single Spot/Campaign

NBC 5 Investigates: A Legacy of Integrity : Stephanie Jimenez, Producer; Scott Peters, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. WMAQ

: Stephanie Jimenez, Producer; Scott Peters, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. Telemundo Chicago: World Cup News Image Campaign: Pablo Alfaro, Producer; Scott Peters, Producer. WSNS

Category #24-b Outstanding Achievement for Program Promotion - Single Spot/Campaign

NBC Chicago: Original Documentaries : Kerry Beckett, Producer; Scott Peters, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. WMAQ

: Kerry Beckett, Producer; Scott Peters, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. Bear Down and Out: Stephanie Jimenez, Producer; Scott Peters, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. WMAQ & NBC Sports Chicago

Category #24-c Outstanding Achievement for Sports Promotion - Single Spot/Campaign

Defining A 'Nemesis' - Guardians vs. White Sox: Chris Withers, Producer; Nikki Wasserman, Producer. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #24-d Outstanding Achievement for Long Form Promotional Spot

It's On!: Ray Kallmeyer, Producer; Matt Buckman, Jackson Doran, Kris Lewis, Greg Qaiyum, Jeff Qaiyum, Kristina Quinn, Joseph Schiltz, Producers. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #26-d Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Sports Analyst/Play-by-Play

Ozzie Guillen: Composite. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #26-e Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Daily News Reporter

Patrick Fazio: Composite. WMAQ

Category #26-h Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - Program Host/Moderator/ Correspondent

Matthew Rodrigues: Composite. WMAQ

Category #27 Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Graphics Arts/Motion Graphics/Art Direction/Set Design

Brandon Aphayavong: Composite. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #32-d Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Editing – Sports

Nikki Wasserman: Composite. NBC Sports Chicago

Category #34-c Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – Short Form Content