NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago local grants program returns to provide $227K to nonprofits

NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ-TV), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) and Comcast NBCUniversal on Tuesday announced the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for its eighth consecutive year in 2025. The competitive grant challenge will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations that serve or are based in the Chicago area.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language site becasdeimpactolocal.com beginning today, Tue, March 11, through Fri., April 11. The grant categories are Youth Education & Empowerment, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement. The grant winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register HERE to join an informational session on Tuesday, March 18 at 12 NOON CT.

“We are honored to once again partner with Comcast NBCUniversal to award and provide necessary funding to a number of area organizations, which will help them reach their goals and continue to make an impactful difference in our local communities,” said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

• 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

• Entity must service the market they operate from;

• Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

• Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

Youth Education & Empowerment - In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM / STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment. Community Engagement - Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The 2025 NBCU Local Impact Grants will deliver a total of $2.5 million in unrestricted funds across the 11 U.S. markets served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has provided $18.5 million to 546 organizations, including the 76 nonprofits awarded $2.5 million last year.

The NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), New York (WNBC, WNJU), Los Angeles (KNBC, KVEA), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), San Francisco (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

NBCUniversal Local Chicago, a division of NBCUniversal, is the home of NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV) and Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV). Together, the duopoly serves diverse English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the third largest U.S. television market. The NBC and Telemundo owned stations deliver the latest local news, consumer and investigative reports across multiple linear, streaming and digital platforms, along Chicago's most accurate forecast, extensive local sports coverage, a range of original documentaries and series and entertainment/lifestyle content on "Chicago Today." All original content is available on-air, digitally via NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and on the stations’ mobile apps, as well as the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, which is available for viewing on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV and numerous steaming platforms, as well as free apps available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.