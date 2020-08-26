NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago Host Virtual Seminar For Chicago-Area Small Business Owners

Calling Chicago-area owners of small and mid-size businesses! NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are hosting a virtual seminar to connect business leaders in the Chicago community and share best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The seminar takes place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and will include:
- A Chicagoland marketing update during the pandemic
- Advertising best practices
- Latest marketing innovations to stay connected to local customers
- Q&A with diverse small business leaders in the Chicago community
Seminar attendees will be entered for a chance to have their business featured on a small business profile on NBC 5.