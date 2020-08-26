small business seminar

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago Host Virtual Seminar For Chicago-Area Small Business Owners

Register to attend in the link below!

Calling Chicago-area owners of small and mid-size businesses! NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are hosting a virtual seminar to connect business leaders in the Chicago community and share best practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for the virtual seminar here!

The seminar takes place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and will include:

  • A Chicagoland marketing update during the pandemic
  • Advertising best practices
  • Latest marketing innovations to stay connected to local customers
  • Q&A with diverse small business leaders in the Chicago community

Seminar attendees will be entered for a chance to have their business featured on a small business profile on NBC 5.

