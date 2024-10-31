NBC 5 survey: Local officials combat misinformation, anticipate secure election

CHICAGO - Election officials across Illinois and southern Wisconsin told NBC 5 Investigates they anticipate a relatively smooth and secure election process, but in a survey sent by NBC 5 Investigates, they also expressed concern about the safety of election workers and having to combat misinformation among the electorate in what has become a closely watched and contentious election season.

Over the past two weeks, NBC 5 Investigates reached out to more than 100 election officials across Illinois, southern Wisconsin and parts of northwest Indiana to ask local election officials about the upcoming election, their preparedness and their concerns.

Thirty-two election officials responded comprising the entire Chicago area, as well as downstate counties and three counties in Wisconsin. No one from a handful of Indiana counties replied.

While the overwhelming sentiment was that they anticipate a safe and secure Election Day, the majority of county election officials says they’ve worked harder this election cycle than in the past to combat misinformation among voters who’ve questioned whether their vote is safe and raised concerns over false claims the tabulators can change votes – among other bits of misinformation spread online.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they were concerned about the safety of their election workers and had communicated closely with law enforcement.

The results of the survey are below:

How secure are your voting machines?

72.4 percent of respondents said this election will be more secure than 2020.

27.6 percent said it will be as secure as 2020.

0 percent said it would be less secure.

Voting systems well-prepared from a cybersecurity perspective ahead of the Nov. 5th election?

100 percent of respondents said yes.

Has your staff encountered voters who are misinformed about the election process?

80% of respondents said yes. Types of misinformation/ falsehoods being spread:

They do not trust the technology

Undocumented immigrants registering and voting; ballots not being read correctly

Do not understand documents required to register to vote and how absentee ballots are processed

Vote by mail isn’t secure

Rumors of people voting multiple times

Voting machines hooked up to the internet; undocumented immigrants able to vote

Security of voting machines

Belief that computer system will change their vote.

That tabulators can change votes

Dead people are voting

People can vote on their cell phones

Human error indicates fraud

Voting machines being hacked and votes flipped

Are you aware of any threats, or concerning communications, received by any of your local election officials, during the course of this election cycle?

93.8 percent of respondent said yes, with the Illinois State Board of Elections receiving a suspicious package this election cycle.

Are you worried about the safety of election workers in your jurisdiction?

69% of respondents said yes. NBC 5 Investigates also asked election officials to elaborate on their concerns about their election judges. Here are some of their responses:

"The environment and heightened tension with elections, we are educating our local law enforcement agencies with polling place information."

"Trying to keep election officials’ names private and having law enforcement aware so they can help address."

"Increased presence of law enforcement."

"I am afraid the judges will have some electioneering in the polls with people wearing campaign clothing and not want to remove or leave and come back. We have seen that in our office."

"It’s a heated presidential election. It only takes one person to escalate to threaten the safety of people. We have been more proactive in our trainings but also in coordination and collaboration with law enforcement."

"ID cards for election judges have been changed to remove their names."

"Potential hostility from voters and poll watchers at voting locations."

"We are concerned about physical safety of election workers due to national rhetoric claiming elections are being “stolen.” Election workers have received safety and de-escalation training that we have never had to do before."

Do you feel you have enough election workers to staff the Nov. 5th election?

86.7% of respondents said yes.

If you have shortage of workers, what are the reasons?:

"Many volunteers are older, not comfortable with technology."

"Long hours, safety concerns, certain party officials spreading misinformation."

"Low pay and harassment by voters."

"People are afraid to be an election judge; pay is not enough for such a long day."

Do you anticipate a smooth election on Nov. 5?

93.3% of respondents said yes.

What do you think is the most important for voters to understand about your election process?:

