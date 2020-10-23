consumer

NBC 5 Responds: Customer Service Survey

How are you being served?

Before and throughout the pandemic, NBC and Telemundo stations around the country have received many complaints about customer service -- from refund delays and denials to ignored emails and unanswered phone calls.

That’s why the NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde teams created a new survey. We want to learn directly from the consumers in our communities.

Are there bright spots in customer service? Or is it lacking all around? What do companies do well? What can they do better?

Local

coronavirus chicago 13 mins ago

What it Will Take for the New Coronavirus Restrictions to Be Reversed in Chicago, Illinois Regions

Coronavirus Indiana 40 mins ago

Indiana Reports 2,519 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

Our NBC Consumer Investigative Center has received 20% more complaints this year compared to the same time last year; receiving more than 25,000 COVID-19 related complaints since the start of the pandemic.

We want to hear from you! Please participate in the survey by clicking the link above or by scanning the QR code below with your phone's camera. It should only take about five minutes to complete. It’s available in both English and Spanish.

This article tagged under:

consumercoronavirusNBC 5 Respondscustomer service surveyresponde
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us