Beginning Monday, May 19, NBC 5 Chicago will deliver an unprecedented NBC 5 Investigates series – “Lessons in Betrayal” – uncovering the startling allegations behind a months-long investigation of grooming and sexual misconduct inside a Chicago public high school over the past decade-plus. The three-part “Lesson in Betrayal” series will air Monday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 21 on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.

In this eye-opening NBC 5 Investigates series, Bennett Haeberle uncovered records and allegations from several former students, who say teachers or administrators groomed them over a period of years – all at one high school campus.

The former students say sexual encounters happened either in high school or shortly after graduation. Most of these teachers resigned while the internal investigation into their alleged misconduct has dragged on inside the Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and its Sexual Allegations Unit (SAU) for more than three years.

CPS’s ongoing struggles with claims of sexual abuse by its staff were highlighted by both the Chicago Tribune in its 2018 investigation “Betrayed” and by the Department of Education and its Office for Civil Rights, which entered into an agreement with CPS in 2019 to make course corrections.

As part of its efforts to address these increasing concerns, the OIG created the SAU, which CPS states on its website as being “the only independent investigative body in the nation with jurisdiction over a broad range of sexual misconduct complaints and related allegations involving K-12 school-based staff and students.”

Through its months of expanded, detailed research, NBC 5 Investigates found the SAU has struggled with both high caseloads and considerable turnover among its staff. Haeberle and the NBC 5 Investigates team’s reporting raises questions about whether this has created bottlenecks and further delayed investigations into severe teacher misconduct.

“This is a compelling and important series for anyone to watch,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Bennett and our dedicated ‘NBC 5 Investigates’ team spent months gathering hundreds of records and interviewing these former students who share their stories. We hope our series shines a light on this serious issue and the gaps that exist in Illinois law.”

Please note the following segment details on the upcoming NBC 5 Investigates “Lessons in Betrayal” series airing Monday, May 19 through Wed, May 21 on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.:

MONDAY, MAY 19

Part I: Bennett Haeberle opens up the three-part series uncovering detailed allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct inside a Chicago high school campus occurring over the past ten-plus years. Haeberle speaks with several former students who share their difficult stories and explain why they feel the system failed them.

TUESDAY, MAY 20

Part II: In the second segment, NBC 5 Investigates will speak with a former investigator inside the Chicago Public Schools’ Office of Inspector General who investigated these allegations. She’ll address why completing this investigation should be prioritized.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21

Part III: In the final “Lessons in Betrayal” segment, Haeberle looks at history of problems in CPS and the gaps in Illinois law.

