NBC 5 Investigates: Never-Before-Played Tapes Between Gacy, His Lawyers Revealed

Just when it may have seemed nothing new could be uncovered about Chicago’s ghastly serial killer, John Wayne Gacy, new information has surfaced.

Never-before-played recordings between Gacy and his lawyers reveal how the Chicago contractor convicted of killing 33 young men and boys, casually spoke about murdering his victims and burying them under his house. And how he sought to deceive even his own attorneys as they prepared his defense.

“Everybody that ever came to my house, there was never a struggle - and nobody was ever forced to my house,” Gacy told his lawyers on one chilling tape.  “Everybody came to my house willingly, understandably, and knowing what was going to happen.”

Attorney Robert Motta, whose father was on the Gacy defense team says of the tapes, “Gacy was always the smartest guy in the room, or so he thought.”

