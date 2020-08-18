Coronavirus at college

NBC 5 Investigates Finds Rising Coronavirus Rates Near Some Illinois Public Universities

Late Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame announced a switch to all-online classes after reporting a spike in coronavirus cases among students. Now, NBC 5 Investigates has found that rates are already on the rise at some of Illinois' public university campuses, even before classes are scheduled to begin.

By Phil Rogers and Katy Smyser

Colleges and universities in the Chicago area continue to scrap and rewrite their return-to-campus plans, struggling with coronavirus numbers that refuse to stabilize.

Late Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana became the latest school to table plans for in-person learning. The school's president, Rev. John Jenkins, said instruction will take place exclusively online for at least the next two weeks.

"The virus is a formidable foe," Jenkins said in a statement. "For the past week, it has been winning. Let us as the Fighting Irish join together to contain it."

As late as Monday, Notre Dame boasted on its website that over 99% of its students had tested virus-free. But later in the day, the school reported 89 new cases, with 147 confirmed since Aug. 3.

For weeks, NBC 5 Investigates has been looking at the positivity rates for the area's top university communities. They certainly show that Notre Dame is not alone in facing a spike in positive tests.

Here are the latest numbers for the public colleges and universities in Illinois.

The state can apply a "warning" status to places positivity rates of 8.0% or above, while the World Health Organization expresses concern for positivity rates of 5.0% or above. Recent daily cases, per 100,000 people, can indicate an emerging "hot spot" if they exceed 10-15 daily average cases over the previous 7 days.

Southern Illinois University -- Edwardsville (SIUE)
As of Tuesday: 7.9% positivity rate; 27.5 recent daily cases, per 100,000 over  the past week. Students at SIUE are moving in this week, and classes start next Monday, Aug. 24.

Eastern Illinois University -- Charleston (EIU)
7.5% positivity rate; 45.2 recent average daily cases per 100,000. The school's website says it is offering free testing to new students beginning Wednesday; and then for returning students starting next Monday, Aug. 24 – the day that students begin classes.

Governor's State University -- University Park (GSU)
8.2% positivity rate; 17.4 recent average daily cases per 100,000 over the past week.

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale (SIUC)
6.9% positivity rate; 13.1 recent average daily cases per 100,000.

University of Illinois - Springfield’s (UIS)
3.5% positivity rate; 11.6 average daily cases per 100,000 over the past week.

Illinois State University - Normal (ISU)
3.3% positivity rate; 11.4 recent average daily cases per 100,000 over the past week.

Chicago State University
3.9% positivity rate; 9.0 recent average daily new cases per 100,000 over the past week.

University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC)
2.8% positivity rate; 9.7 recent average daily new cases per 100,000 over the past week.

Northeastern Illinois University - Chicago (NEIU)
2.7% positivity rate; 7.4 recent average daily cases per 100,000 over the past week.

Northern Illinois University - DeKalb (NIU)
2.8% positivity rate; 6.6 recent average daily cases per 100,000 over the past week.

Western Illinois University - Macomb (WIU)
2.2% positivity rate; 5.9 recent average daily cases per 100,000 over the past week.

University of Illinois - Champaign (U of I)
0.4% positivity rate and 8.7 recent average daily new cases per 100,000 over the past week.

