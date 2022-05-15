NBC 5 Exclusive: Driver Recounts Ordeal After Assailant Fired Shots at Him in Rogers Park

A man was driving his car on the Far North Side of Chicago on Sunday when a person in another vehicle opened fire, and he shared his harrowing ordeal exclusively with NBC 5.

The man, who is visiting Chicago from out of state and asked not to be identified, was driving his vehicle in the 7300 block of North Sheridan just before 5 a.m. Sunday when an SUV stopped next to him.

A person in the SUV then began to fire shots at him.

“I heard a loud screech, and that’s when I heard the shots,” the driver, who does not want to be identified, told NBC 5 exclusively. “I hit the gas, I keep hearing shots, and I hit the wall.”

Police say that the man tried to flee the scene as the shooting continued, and ultimately struck a building on West Sherwin, where it came to rest.

Although he escaped injury, the driver of the vehicle says that at least two people were hurt. Police confirmed that a man was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, and the victim says the man’s girlfriend was also injured in the incident.

The driver says he doesn’t know why he was targeted, other than simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“On the news I’m seeing a lot of shootings up there, but I didn’t even think (about that),” he said.