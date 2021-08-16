NBC 5 Announces Meteorologist Promotion, New Hire As Andy Avalos Retires

NBC 5 announced on Monday that weekday morning meteorologist Andy Avalos is set to retire at the end of August. Andy is one of Chicago’s most respected meteorologists who has covered it all -- snowstorms, tornadoes, floods, winds, heat waves and droughts. His radio and television career spans nearly 40 years. Andy first joined NBC Chicago in 1994 and later became the primary weekday morning meteorologist in 2003.

Alicia Roman will take over the role as primary meteorologist for NBC 5 News Today at 4 a.m.-7 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 30. Alicia joined the NBC 5 Storm Team 10 years ago from Indianapolis and was awarded the AMS Seal of Approval in 2009.

"Andy has been an important member of the NBC 5 Storm Team and he’s one of the nicest people in the business. We will miss him. Meanwhile, we’re thrilled Alicia is taking up the morning newscasts. She has certainly earned this promotion. Her experience has played a key role in our weather team’s commitment to keep Chicagoans safe," said Frank Whittaker, Station Manager and Vice President of NBC 5 News.

"I very much realize, in my new role, how important it is to provide local viewers with an accurate forecast and maybe a laugh or two. I feel so fortunate to have worked alongside one of the most professional and knowledgeable meteorologists, not only in Chicago, but in our field. Andy is more than a mentor to me, he is a great friend," said Alicia Roman.

Additionally, Iisha Scott will join NBC 5 News as weekend morning meteorologist. Her duties will also include weekday reports on community and weather-related stories. A veteran of severe weather coverage, Iisha previously worked at WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the weekend meteorologist. She’s a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society and has recently earned the AMS CBM award. Iisha’s first day at NBC Chicago is Aug. 30.