NBC 5 and Telemundo's Hispanic Heritage Month Stories

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, NBC 5 and Telemundo produced multiple stories in both Spanish and English that represent voices and culture of the thousands of Chicago residents that hail from Spain, Mexico Latin America, and other Spanish speaking countries.

According to Census data from 2012, 28.6% of people across Chicago identify as Hispanic or Latino. And data from the city shows that of the approximately 2.7 million people living in Chicago, roughly 18% of them speak Spanish.

The stories NBC 5 and Telemundo produce aren't just important during Hispanic Heritage Month. They reflect our community and the voices that represent them every day.

Below you can find several of our stories from 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month, in both English and Spanish.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction

A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he’s proud to be working on one of the city’s most noteworthy projects. Sandra Torres has more in today’s edition of Celebrating Hispanic History.

A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. Read the full story here.

Ver en Español: De la cárcel a construir la biblioteca presidencial Obama: cómo una segunda oportunidad cambió la vida de un hombre hispano

Chicago Couple Creates Unique Food Concept To Share Colombian Polish Heritage

Cynthia Orobio and Phillipe Sobon are not only partners in life, they’re also business partners. At the beginning of the pandemic, they created a unique joint food concept as a labor of love. NBC 5’s Sandra Torres has more as we continue to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Cynthia Orobio grew up in Texas and was raised by Colombian parents, while Phillipe Sobon grew up in Chicago and was raised by his Polish family. That's why the couple's restaurant, named Polombia, is a fusion of Colombian and Polish food. Read more here.

Ver en Español: Restaurante Polombia fusiona lo mejor de la cocina de Colombia y Polonia en Chicago

IT Operations Leader at John Deere Inspires Youth to Pursue STEM Careers

At 37 years old, Johanna Acevedo is making her mark in the Information Technology world, not only as a Latina but also as a leader in a male-dominated industry, and Sandra Torres is sharing her story.

At 37 years old, Johanna Acevedo is making her mark in the Information Technology world, not only as a Latina but also as a leader in a male-dominated industry: Acevedo is leading the I.T. operations at John Deere's new offices in Chicago. Read more here.

Ver en Español: Líder de operaciones de tecnología en empresa John Deere inspira a jóvenes a estudiar carreras STEM

First, Second Generation Latinas Write Book To Share Key To Real Estate Success

A group of Latina women from the Chicago area are now sharing a special bond, thanks to a unique opportunity. The women, who are first and second generation Latinas, were invited to write a book about what it takes to be successful in the Real Estate industry. NBC 5's Sandra Torres reports.

A group of 15 women from different parts of the United States, including Chicago, came together to write the book called "Latinas in Real Estate." Each of the women have a chapter in which they share their journey and how their Hispanic heritage and experiences have played a role in their career. Read more here.

Ver en Español: Empresarias latinas escriben libro y comparten sus experiencias en la industria de bienes raíces

Chicago Sisters, Entrepreneurs Pay it Forward to Help Communities Celebrate Their Heritage

If you've spent time on Chicago's thriving beauty, fashion and festival circuit, you likely know Michelle and Melissa Gomez, even if you don't know their names.

The sisters and co-owners of Dynamic Salon in Wicker Park are also the brains and brawn behind the 15-year-old Do Division fashion show.

The sisters' salon roots run deep, like their Hispanic heritage.

"We consider ourselves from this community," said Melissa Gomez. "We grew up here. We know the neighborhood. We have seen it grow."

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with two Chicago sisters who are not only successful business owners but are also paying it forward and helping entire communities celebrate their backgrounds. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reports.