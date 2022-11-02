NBC 5 and Telemundo's Hispanic Heritage Month Stories

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, NBC 5 and Telemundo produced multiple stories in both Spanish and English that represent voices and culture of the thousands of Chicago residents that hail from Spain, Mexico Latin America, and other Spanish speaking countries.
According to Census data from 2012, 28.6% of people across Chicago identify as Hispanic or Latino. And data from the city shows that of the approximately 2.7 million people living in Chicago, roughly 18% of them speak Spanish.
The stories NBC 5 and Telemundo produce aren't just important during Hispanic Heritage Month. They reflect our community and the voices that represent them every day.
Below you can find several of our stories from 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month, in both English and Spanish.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. Read the full story here.
Ver en Español: De la cárcel a construir la biblioteca presidencial Obama: cómo una segunda oportunidad cambió la vida de un hombre hispano
Chicago Couple Creates Unique Food Concept To Share Colombian Polish Heritage
Cynthia Orobio grew up in Texas and was raised by Colombian parents, while Phillipe Sobon grew up in Chicago and was raised by his Polish family. That's why the couple's restaurant, named Polombia, is a fusion of Colombian and Polish food. Read more here.
Ver en Español: Restaurante Polombia fusiona lo mejor de la cocina de Colombia y Polonia en Chicago
IT Operations Leader at John Deere Inspires Youth to Pursue STEM Careers
At 37 years old, Johanna Acevedo is making her mark in the Information Technology world, not only as a Latina but also as a leader in a male-dominated industry: Acevedo is leading the I.T. operations at John Deere's new offices in Chicago. Read more here.
Ver en Español: Líder de operaciones de tecnología en empresa John Deere inspira a jóvenes a estudiar carreras STEM
First, Second Generation Latinas Write Book To Share Key To Real Estate Success
A group of 15 women from different parts of the United States, including Chicago, came together to write the book called "Latinas in Real Estate." Each of the women have a chapter in which they share their journey and how their Hispanic heritage and experiences have played a role in their career. Read more here.
Ver en Español: Empresarias latinas escriben libro y comparten sus experiencias en la industria de bienes raíces
Chicago Sisters, Entrepreneurs Pay it Forward to Help Communities Celebrate Their Heritage
If you've spent time on Chicago's thriving beauty, fashion and festival circuit, you likely know Michelle and Melissa Gomez, even if you don't know their names.
The sisters and co-owners of Dynamic Salon in Wicker Park are also the brains and brawn behind the 15-year-old Do Division fashion show.
The sisters' salon roots run deep, like their Hispanic heritage.
"We consider ourselves from this community," said Melissa Gomez. "We grew up here. We know the neighborhood. We have seen it grow."