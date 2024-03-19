NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago announce return of Local Impact Grants

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and Comcast NBCUniversal today announced that its competitive grant challenge, the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, is returning in 2024 for its seventh year and will award $227,272 in unrestricted funds to eligible local nonprofits.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can access more information and apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants at localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com today through April 19. This year’s categories are Youth Education and Empowerment, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement. The winners will be announced later this year.

Organizations interested in learning more about this year’s grant program can register HERE to join an informational webinar on Tuesday, April 2 at 12 NOON CT.

“We are honored to once again partner with Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation to award and provide needed funding to a number of area organizations, which will help them reach their goals and continue to make an impactful difference in our local communities,” said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

· 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

· Entity must service the market they operate from;

· Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000;

· Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:

1. Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM / STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

2. Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices from underrepresented communities to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.

3. Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The participating NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ markets are Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Diego (KNSD, KUAN) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT, WRDM).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit becasdeimpactolocal.com.