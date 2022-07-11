NBA World Cooks Ja Morant for Saying He Would Have ‘Cooked' Michael Jordan

NBA world cooks Ja Morant over Michael Jordan comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ja Morant went in over his head, according to the NBA world.

On a podcast with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Morant stated he would have 'cooked' Bulls legend Michael Jordan in a one-on-one and expressed that he wished he played in his era.

But, the NBA world is not letting him get away with that one.

Here are some of the comments made my national television personalities on Morant's comments on being able to defeat one of the game's greatest players.

"Come on, Ja. Let's be real. That's Michael Jordan," Shannon Sharpe said on First Take.

"No way, no how would Ja Morant have 'cooked' Michael Jordan," Chris Broussard said on First Things First. "Could Ja have scored on Jordan? Sure. Could Ja maybe have crossed up Jordan like Allen Iverson famously did? Sure. Who would have got the best of who? Obviously, Jordan would have got the best of Ja for several reasons."

"I don't just hate these remarks. I despise them," Skip Bayless said on First Take. "Maybe you cook for Jordan, but you aren't cooking Jordan. So to your point [speaking to Sharpe], you have to love the confidence. But when it goes completely, delusional overconfidence, supreme overconfidence, it's just hard to swallow."

