NBA Will Give Out Rings for the Winner of the Summer League Championships

NBA to give out rings to champions of summer league originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Looks like the Golden State Warriors won't be the only team getting championship rings this summer.

The NBA will give out championship rings to the team that wins the summer league championships.

ESPN's Malika Andrews was the first to snap some pictures of the new NBA bling that will be given out at the end of the summer league.

For the first time, rings will be handed out to the Summer League champions. We got an exclusive look on NBA Today. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HovjFNXKFE — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 8, 2022

The Chicago Bulls won the summer league tournament in 2016 with Jerian Grant winning tournament MVP.

Lonzo Ball won summer league MVP in 2017 in his premier season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls first summer league game airs Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. Marko Simonovic, Justin Lewis and first-round draft pick Dalen Terry headline the group.

