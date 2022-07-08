NBA Will Give Out Rings for the Winner of the Summer League Championships

By Ryan Taylor

NBA to give out rings to champions of summer league originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Looks like the Golden State Warriors won't be the only team getting championship rings this summer.

The NBA will give out championship rings to the team that wins the summer league championships. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ESPN's Malika Andrews was the first to snap some pictures of the new NBA bling that will be given out at the end of the summer league. 

The Chicago Bulls won the summer league tournament in 2016 with Jerian Grant winning tournament MVP. 

Lonzo Ball won summer league MVP in 2017 in his premier season with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Local

taste of chicago 26 mins ago

Taste of Chicago Begins With Heightened Security Following Highland Park Shooting

highland park 2 hours ago

Attorney Steve Greenberg No Longer Representing Parents of Highland Park Shooting Suspect

The Bulls first summer league game airs Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. Marko Simonovic, Justin Lewis and first-round draft pick Dalen Terry headline the group. 

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us