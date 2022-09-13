NBA Twitter rejects Robert Sarver’s NBA fine, hopes for forced sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The basketball internet was set ablaze following the news that Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver would receive a one-year suspension and a $10-million fine following a nearly year-long investigation into claims of a hostile workplace within the Suns’ organization.

Sarver is not allowed around any NBA or WNBA facility or able to participate in any NBA or WNBA events or activity. But now, many are left wondering if Sarver's true punishment should be selling the teams he's owned for 18 years.

ESPN NBA writer Marc J. Spears believes that Sarver's current punishment is light based on the inappropriate conduct -- racism, misogyny, bullying -- that the league’s investigation uncovered.

As tough as it was to do, Robert Sarver's racism, misogyny and more is as worse as Donald Sterling's and very well may surpass it. How does the Suns owner get a pass to return to his throne after a year suspension and not pushed out the NBA like Sterling? Confused by this result. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2022

Spears wasn’t alone in acknowledging the severity of Sarver's charge and how the punishment seemingly allows him to get off with a slap on the wrist. Other basketball fans voiced opinions that Sarver’s behavior warrant his immediate removal from the league.

This is a light punishment and Sarver should have been forced to sell the team. The NBA needs to get rid of owners like this, it is often difficult to prove but in this case they have proof of multiple incidents. https://t.co/nX4whENcdb — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) September 13, 2022

Sarver bought the Suns for $404 million in 2004.

Today, the Suns are valued at $1.8 billion.



A $10 million fine represents 0.6% of the team's valuation. It is the maximum fine the league is allowed to hand out. Here is what he's being punished for: https://t.co/l4IMcswbdA pic.twitter.com/rHyEYRcltK — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) September 13, 2022

So Robert Sarver used the N-Word several times, sexually harassed female employees with inappropriate comments and treated employees like trash and the NBA didn’t get him out of here? https://t.co/ML9XVDDhEX — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2022

Robert Sarver owns an NBA team worth around 2 billion. His punishment for doing the things listed below is a 1 year suspension & a $10 million fine. In other words, no punishment.👇🏿 https://t.co/u8TXEKtSil pic.twitter.com/ZrNBqas2y4 — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 13, 2022

On Robert Sarver: No surprises. He is who we thought he was - and what many knew he was. Giving him a fine and a one-year 'timeout' is barely punitive and certainly not a measure of reform. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) September 13, 2022

Honestly, I’m not sure how Robert Sarver isn’t banned from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/05Ib0QuXUg — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 13, 2022

The NBA should be ashamed of the punishment it gave Robert Sarver. He shouldn’t be involved with the NBA and WNBA ever again — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) September 13, 2022

Thinking about all the people who were victims of the toxic and discriminatory workplace that Robert Sarver encouraged smdh. Gave that man a weak punishment imo. https://t.co/128w1C0zNh — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 13, 2022

kick Robert Sarver out of the damn league



the fact that he gets to continue to profit off of this team moving forward is an absolute disgrace



the NBA rewarded him with a state-of-the-art practice facility & stadium upgrades while all of this was happening right under their nose https://t.co/1nK9KPrbGw — Devin Jones (@devintjones) September 13, 2022

Phoenix Suns & Mercury owner Robert Sarver, N-word spewing, inappropriate actions towards women & men, suspended by NBA & fined $10m. He will still make money off the players who he thinks are just happy N-Words for him to abuse. He should be forced to sell team but he won’t. — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) September 13, 2022

The Suns organization have since released a statement that Sarver’s “conduct did not reflect his, or the Suns’ values.”

The Suns kick off the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 19.