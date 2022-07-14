NBA Summer League 2022: Bulls to Face 76ers in Final Game

Bulls to face 76ers in final 2022 Summer League game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' 2022 Summer League schedule is nearing its end.

The team will play its final game of the showcase Saturday at 6 p.m. CT against the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced Thursday night.

The NBA 2K23 Summer League schedule for Saturday, July 16 ⬇️



All game times listed are Pacific Time. pic.twitter.com/9LTGiQBiGV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 15, 2022

The Bulls have enjoyed a fairly successful run in Las Vegas so far. They are 3-1 in their first four games, with victories over the Mavericks, Raptors and Hornets under their belt.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are 1-2 in their first three games, and will face the Nuggets on Friday in advance of the Bulls' matchup.

As has been the case throughout Summer League, Dalen Terry and Marko Simonović are the players to watch for the Bulls.

Terry, the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists with 56.3/42.9/81 percent shooting splits in his first four games. He is fresh off a Summer League career-high 20 points against the Hornets on Thursday.

Simonović, a second-round pick of the Bulls in 2020, is averaging 13 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his first four outings. He notched double-doubles in the Bulls' wins over Dallas (27 points, 13 rebounds) and Charlotte (17 points, 13 rebounds).

