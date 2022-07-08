NBA Summer League 2022: Bulls' Game Schedule, How to Watch

How to watch Bulls' NBA Summer League games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Summer League action is underway in Las Vegas, and the Chicago Bulls are ready to get in on the fun.

Here is the team's full Summer League schedule, which opens Friday afternoon against the Dallas Mavericks at 3 p.m. CT:

Date Time (CT) Opponent TV July 8 3 p.m. Dallas Mavericks ESPN U July 10 4 p.m. New York Knicks ESPN 2 July 12 4 p.m. Toronto Raptors ESPN 3 July 14 4 p.m. Charlotte Hornets TBA

The Bulls' Summer League roster features a handful of familiar names, including 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, 2020 second-round pick Marko Simonović, two-way signee Justin Lewis, and Malcolm Hill, an Illinois grad who played for the Bulls on a two-way contract last season.

While third-year forward Patrick Williams and second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu trained with the Bulls' Summer League team before jetting to Las Vegas, neither will participate in the action.

Regardless, it's a chance for Bulls fans to get a glimpse of a few members of the team's young core in advance of the 2022-23 season.

