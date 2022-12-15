NBA Rumors: Steph Curry Expected to Miss ‘a Few Weeks' With Shoulder Injury

Report: Steph expected to miss 'a few weeks' with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season has taken another tough hit.

Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with the left shoulder injury he suffered Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources.

Based on the reported timeline, Curry will miss the rest of the Warriors' current road trip, their Christmas game against the Memphis Grizzlies and, likely, the early parts of 2023.

Curry was scheduled to receive an MRI on his injured shoulder Thursday, per coach Steve Kerr, but the Warriors have not announced its results yet.

With a little over two minutes left in the third quarter of the Warriors' 125-119 loss Wednesday night to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Curry reached in with his left hand to swipe a steal away from Pacers big man Jalen Smith. As he ripped away, Curry immediately grabbed his left shoulder in pain. The Warriors called a timeout and after being examined on the bench, the team quickly sent Curry to the locker room with director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

At the time of his injury, Curry once again was doing everything for the Warriors in Indianapolis. He scored 38 points in 30 minutes, shooting 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-10 on 3-pointers, as well as adding seven assists and seven rebounds. The rest of the Warriors combined were at 42 points late in the third quarter.

On a night clouded by sorrow and another road loss, Curry again found himself in the history books. He now has 250 career 30-point performances. Only 20 other players in NBA history have done so at least 250 times. Curry also has scored 30 or more points in 16 of the 26 games he has played this season.

"This has been a tough start to the season," Kerr said Wednesday night after the loss. "We're in a tough stretch. Maybe it's gonna get tougher if Steph's out for a while. I mean, if he's out it will for sure get tougher."

There's no doubt about that. The Warriors now are 14-15 on the season and 2-13 on the road. Curry has missed three of the Warriors' 29 games.

And while Curry missing any time certainly hurts, "a few weeks" is far from the worst-case scenario. The Warriors will have to weather the storm, which never has been easy with Curry sidelined.

Golden State has dropped all three of said games without Curry this season. The Warriors have been outscored by 55 points in the three games he has missed.

Curry, after his latest Herculean effort, is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 43.4 percent on 3-pointers. The Warriors have a 120.5 offensive rating with him on the court, and that number drops to 103.0 with him off it.

Life without Steph, to state the obvious, is much harder.