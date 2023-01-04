NBA Referee Account Tweaks Bulls Commentators; King Fires Back

NBA referee Twitter account tweaks Bulls commentators originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Back on Dec. 26, Bulls commentators Stacey King and Adam Amin voiced their displeasure for Zach LaVine not receiving a shooting foul on an over-contested, yet successful, buzzer-beating 3-point attempt before halftime of the Bulls-Rockets game.

"Can we get a foul? Can we get a foul? That should've been and-one," King exclaimed, as Amin agreed with the notion.

On Wednesday – nine days after the aforementioned game – the official Twitter account for NBA referees fired back at the Bulls' commentators, as part of their #WalkItBackWednesday series, claiming the no-call was indeed the correct call.

#WalkItBackWednesday Lavine abandons the jump shot & launches toward Porter. This was correctly judged a no call as Porter jumps in front of Lavine & wouldn't have made contact had Lavine not abnormally launched himself to seek contact. Walk it back, @Stacey21King @adamamin pic.twitter.com/BHqO4YGXuJ — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 4, 2023

Ironic? Yes.

On Monday, the Bulls were on the wrong end of two crucial missed calls that helped cost the team an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, en route to Donovan Mitchell dropping 71 points for the 12th time in NBA history.

The Last Two-Minute (L2M) report from the game admitted to a missed travel call on Jarrett Allen with 12.7 seconds remaining in the game, as well as a missed lane violation call on Mitchell.

The missed lane violation call from Mitchell proved fatal, as he rebounded and successfully put back his own shot to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Cavaliers ended up winning the game in overtime, 145-132.

Hilariously, King fired shots back at the account, for missing the clear irony of the situation.

Major pushback has surfaced this season from the league's L2M report, which provides corrections on foul calls from the night's prior games.

"It doesn't do anything," Donovan said of the report on Monday. "'We're sorry.' But it could be three games now. It could be at Washington, it could be the other (Cleveland) game and it could be this game. And that's unfortunate because I felt our guys battled and competed."

This is not the first time the L2M report has come back in favor of Bulls opponents, as Donovan evidenced in his comment.

The report showed a missed foul call during the Bulls' prior contest. A foul should have been called on DeMar DeRozan's game-winning shot attempt against the Cavaliers on New Year's Eve. If called, DeRozan would have attempted free throws to tie and/or win the game.

Walk it back, official NBA referee account.

