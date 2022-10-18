NBA Power Rankings: Where Bulls Stand to Begin Regular Season

NBA Power Rankings: Where Bulls stand to start season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 NBA seasons tips off Tuesday night with marquee matchups between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, then the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Yes, after an offseason rife with drama, it is time for the games to begin.

But before opening tip, let's set the stage for the season by rolling out the first edition of power rankings of the season:

30. San Antonio Spurs (2021-22 Record: 34-48): The last time the Spurs won fewer than 30 games, they landed Tim Duncan at the top of the 1997 draft. Victor Wembenyama, here they come.

29. Houston Rockets (20-62): The Rockets have a direction and an exciting young core, but should be destined for prime lottery position again this season.

28. Utah Jazz (49-33): Out are Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, in are a boatload of draft picks. This already-overturned roster should be subject to even more trade rumors throughout the season.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-58): Rookie sensation Chet Holmgren has already been ruled out for the year, leaving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a depth chart full of projects. It's not their year. Yet.

26. Indiana Pacers (25-57): Based on a torrid post-trade deadline stretch, Tyrese Haliburton looks poised to break out this season, and a top six pick is in the building in Bennedict Mathurin. But the biggest headlines around this team still concern the trade statuses of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

25. Charlotte Hornets (43-39): A disastrous offseason in Charlotte gives way to a regular season that will begin with LaMelo Ball on the shelf.

24. Orlando Magic (22-60): Paolo Banchero is a Rookie of the Year favorite, but this plucky bunch is likely still a year or two away.

23. Detroit Pistons (23-59): The Pistons have to be excited about the collection of talent they have surrounded Cade Cunningham with, from backcourt mate Jaden Ivey, to Saddiq Bey and Jalen Duren, to the recent veteran addition of Bojan Bogdanović. Time will tell how big a jump they are ready for.

22. Washington Wizards (35-47): A threat to crash the play-in party with Bradley Beal healthy, Monte Morris in tow to upgrade the point guard position and Kristaps Porziņģis seeking to re-establish himself.

21. Sacramento Kings (30-52): This season is their best opportunity in some time to snap the 16-year playoff drought that haunts them. But even with a star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, droves of shooting and improved depth, the Western Conference is as formidable as ever.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (27-55): Damian Lillard is back to full health and the roster is re-made, with Jerami Grant the marquee addition and Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkić locked in long-term. It still feels short of a contender.

19. New York Knicks (37-45): With the addition of Jalen Brunson and expected development from RJ Barrett, among others, they're better than last season. But better enough to finish top eight?

18. Los Angeles Lakers (33-49): LeBron James and Anthony Davis are enough to strike fear in the heart of any opponent on a nightly basis. Health, how they resolve the Russell Westbrook situation, and whether or not their marginal offseason additions take hold will decide their fate.

17. Atlanta Hawks (43-39): On paper, the Dejounte Murray blockbuster improves a team that snuck into the playoffs as the East's No. 8 seed in 2021-22. His fit with Trae Young is a question that's answer could either shake up, or have little impact on, the conference at large.

16. Chicago Bulls (46-36): Continuity and better health is the strategy for this group, which last season placed two All-Stars in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine and snapped a four-year playoff drought. Whether Lonzo Ball returns from his indefinite, knee-surgery induced absence — and what he looks like if he does — is the X factor between a potential contender and afterthought.

15. Toronto Raptors (48-34): Length, versatility and athleticism is the name of the game in Toronto. As is the leadership of 2022 All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, All-NBA third team forward Pascal Siakam and Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

14. New Orleans Pelicans (36-46): Zion Williamson is back, so the sky is the limit for a team that flashed tantalizing upside down the stretch of the 2021-22 season and in a first-round playoff matchup with the Suns.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36): Rudy Gobert says he didn't come to Minnesota to "just be a good team." The Timberwolves' sights are set higher. And while their playoff viability remains a question, they should be a regular season wins machine.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers (44-38): Already stout defensively and with two 2022 All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers added Donovan Mitchell this offseason and expect a leap from Evan Mobley. Watch out.

11. Dallas Mavericks (52-30): Losing Jalen Brunson stings, but with a perennial MVP candidate in Luka Dončić leading the way, the reigning Western Conference finalists are a force to be reckoned with.

10. Brooklyn Nets (44-38): As last season showed, the implosion potential is high with this group. But Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons surrounded by shooting is enough to be taken seriously to start the season.

9. Miami Heat (53-29): The reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed lost starting power forward PJ Tucker to a rival, but is still equipped for success in the regular season and playoffs.

8. Denver Nuggets (48-34): The two-time reigning MVP gets his primary sidekicks back in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. — and the Nuggets shoot up the list of most intriguing, under-the-radar NBA Finals picks.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26): Last season's second seed in the West is young, bold and only getting better behind a surefire MVP candidate in Ja Morant.

6. Phoenix Suns (64-18): Drama swirled around Phoenix this offseason, from Deandre Ayton's free agency to Jae Crowder's trade request to Cam Johnson's ill-fated extension negotiations. It's easy to forget this team was a juggernaut for the lion's share of the 2021-22 season — and very well could be again.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40): Kawhi Leonard's return make them a trendy title pick, and with good reason. Their wing depth screams versatility and their superstar duo of Leonard and Paul George are battle-tested.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31): James Harden is in shape, Joel Embiid figures to be fueled by his second-place MVP finish and there's a lot to like in the depth department, from breakout candidate Tyrese Maxey to the added toughness of Tucker.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31): Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton start the season on the shelf, but Milwaukee is all but certain to be an inner-circle contender when it matters most. Especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the thick of his prime.

2. Boston Celtics (51-31): The reigning Eastern Conference champions added Malcolm Brogdon, but lost their head coach and multiple key frontcourt pieces in Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari in the offseason. For now, though, they get the benefit of the doubt because of their top-end talent and devastating defensive scheme.

1. Golden State Warriors (53-29): What is there to say? They are the champs until proven otherwise.

