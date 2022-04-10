NBA Playoffs: Who Could the Bulls Play in the First Round?

The Chicago Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NBA playoffs, but while it is guaranteed that they will open the postseason on the road, it is still unclear who they will play in that series.

The Bulls, in the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, could play one of three teams depending on the outcome of the final games of the regular season on Sunday.

The Bulls could face a divisional showdown with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, or they could face a team from the East Coast, as the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76’ers are still alive for the final playoff spot.

Here is a breakdown of what could happen on the season’s final day.

The Bulls Would Play the Bucks If….

The Bucks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. If they lose the game, and if the Boston Celtics win their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, then the Bucks would drop to the No. 3 seed and would host the Bulls in the first round.

The Bulls Would Play the Celtics If….

If the Bucks beat the Cavaliers on Sunday, then the best the Celtics could do is finish in the No. 3 spot. If Boston wins their game against the Grizzlies, or if they lose and the 76ers also lose against the Detroit Pistons, then the Celtics would still earn the No. 3 seed and would host the Bulls in the first round.

The Bulls Would Play the 76ers If….

If the Celtics lose on Sunday against the Grizzlies, a 76ers win over the Pistons would vault the Sixers into the third-playoff spot, and they would host the Bulls to start the first round.