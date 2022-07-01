NBA Free Agents: Danilo Gallinari Chooses Celtics Over Bulls

NBA free agents: Gallinari chooses Celtics over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Otto Porter Jr. is off the board, having verbally agreed to sign with the Toronto Raptors. So is Joe Ingles, who will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And Garry Harris is poised to return to the Orlando Magic.

A free-agent class not exactly loaded with shooters is drying up quickly. And no more painful loss is that of Danilo Gallinari, who has informed the Chicago Bulls he plans to sign with the Boston Celtics when he is officially waived by the San Antonio Spurs, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bulls could offer more money and, theoretically, a larger role to Gallinari, a career 38.2 percent 3-point shooter over 13 NBA seasons.

And given Gallinari's past — he spent four seasons with Artūras Karnišovas in Denver and one season with Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City — the Bulls felt confident about their chances to land him.

Instead, the Celtics, who also traded for Malcolm Brogdon, appealed to Gallinari's desire to win a championship. The Celtics are the defending Eastern Conference champions.

With the re-signing of Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr., and the addition of Andre Drummond, the Bulls will be at 14 contracts and sit roughly $3.5 million below the luxury tax line.

Donte DiVincenzo and TJ Warren remain unsigned as potential fits to upgrade shooting. So does Bryn Forbes, who likely would command a minimum salary.

