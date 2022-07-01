NBA Free Agents: Bulls to Re-Sign Derrick Jones Jr.

Bulls to re-sign forward Derrick Jones Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bulls are re-signing reserve forward Derrick Jones Jr., NBC Sports Chicago confirmed Friday morning.
The Athletic's Shams Charania — who says Jones Jr.'s deal is for two years, $6.6 million and has a player option for the second season — was first to report the two sides' agreement.
Jones Jr. came to the Bulls as part of last summer's three-team sign-and-trade centered around Lauri Markkanen. He appeared in 51 games for the Bulls in 2021-22 (8 starts), averaging 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and shooting a career-best 32.8 percent from 3-point range.
Jones Jr.'s biggest impact, though, came at the defensive end, where he split time at backup power forward and center despite standing 6-foot-5. His 7-0 wingspan and high activity level make him a disruptive presence in the frontcourt.
The move comes hours after it was reported by multiple outlets that free-agent forward Danilo Gallinari intends to sign with the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. The Bulls had been in pursuit of Gallinari, who would have added a scoring punch to their second unit.
Instead, Jones Jr. returns. His signing brings the Bulls to 14 roster spots.