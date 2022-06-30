NBA Free Agents: Bulls Interested in Andre Drummond as Mo Bamba Hopes Dwindle

Bulls interested in Drummond as Mo Bamba hopes dwindle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are expected to be active in the free-agent center market as they seek size to complement Nikola Vučević.

At one point, that activity was expected to culminate in a pursuit of Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba, but the potential for that partnership is now considered "on life support," according to NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson.

The intrigue of Bamba is obvious. Still 24 years old, he is exiting a season in which he averaged career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (8.1), blocks (1.7) and 3-point shooting (38.1 percent). The Magic did not extend Bamba a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent, but the Bulls' have only the non-taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal, which is expected to be below his salary range.

However, Johnson also reported that the Bulls are "expected to join the market" for Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond's services once free agency opens.

Drummond, 28, is expected to only command a minimum salary, making him a more realistic target for a reserve role. He averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1 block and 0.9 steals in 24 games (all starts) with the Nets after being dealt there as part of the midseason James Harden trade. In 49 appearances with Philadelphia beforehand (37 off the bench), he averaged 7.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Bulls were also linked to Drummond ahead of the 2021 trade deadline before he was bought out by the Cavaliers and signed with the Lakers — and the Bulls acquired Vučević.

