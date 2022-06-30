NBA Free Agents: Bulls Finalizing Deal With Andre Drummond

Bulls finalizing free-agent deal with Andre Drummond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls were linked to plenty of names in the free-agent center market.

And while it's not the splash for which many fans clamored, they made a move for one hours after the negotiating window opened.

The Bulls are progressing towards a contract agreement with free-agent center Andre Drummond, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed Thursday evening.

The deal will be for two years and a total of $6.6 million, with the second season a player option. That yearly salary is above the league minimum, and so will be drawn from the Bulls' non-taxpayer mid-level exception pool of $10.5 million.

Drummond coming aboard brings the Bulls to 12 filled roster spots, with Zach LaVine's free-agent decision still pending. They have the remainder of their mid-level exception, which they hope to invest in Danilo Gallinari, and minimums remaining to add free agents.

Drummond, 28, split the 2021-22 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, averaging 7.9 points and 9.3 rebounds across 73 total appearances. After being shipped to the Nets as part of the James Harden trade, he finished the regular season by starting 24 games and averaging 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Next season will be Drummond's 11th in the NBA. He's a veteran with a track record of inhaling rebounds, which the Bulls hope will help make him a more reliable understudy to Nikola Vučević than Alize Johnson, Tony Bradley or Tristan Thompson were ever able to be on a consistent basis.

