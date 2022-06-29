NBA Free Agents: 4 Potential Targets to Fill Bulls' Shooting Need

4 potential FA targets to address Bulls’ shooting need originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls attempted the fewest 3-pointers in the NBA last season. And it wasn’t close.

Their 28.8 attempts per game lagged behind the 29th-place team in the Washington Wizards, who launched 30.6 per game. And the Minnesota Timberwolves nearly lapped them, attempting a league-high 41.3 per game.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Billy Donovan consistently talks about taking the right shots, not just any shot. So it’s not just 3-point attempts that the 2022-23 Bulls need to improve.

But when you shoot just 40.4 percent overall against the rugged Milwaukee Bucks’ defense in a five-game playoff loss, including an unsightly 28.3 percent from 3-point range, it’s obvious why adding shooting sits on the Bulls’ free-agent to-do list.

Re-signing Zach LaVine, as is widely expected, will help. So will the return of a healthy Lonzo Ball, who shot a career-best 42.4 percent from 3-point range on high volume of 7.4 attempts per game.

This year’s free-agency class isn’t loaded with shooters. Complicating matters further is the fact the Bulls employ roughly 47 guards and two forwards. And while that’s an exaggeration and you can’t target specific needs while worrying about positions, the ideal candidates would be forwards.

Nevertheless, here are some players that could potentially be targeted with either all or a portion of the Bulls’ non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth around $10.5 million. Given that the Bulls don’t own their bi-annual exception and also may add rim protection, it’s conceivable they split the mid-level exception between two players.

Bobby Portis would be ideal because he could address both needs. But he’s expected to turn down his player option for a more lucrative deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Danilo Gallinari, whose $21.4 million deal only carries a $5 million guarantee, would be another snug fit. But he has been linked to the San Antonio Spurs in trade rumors.

So here are the candidates:

Gary Harris, G/F, Orlando Magic

Age: 27

2021-22 Stats: 11.1 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 43.4% FG, 38.4% 3P, 87.4% FT

The Bulls once briefly owned his draft rights, but traded them to the Denver Nuggets in the Doug McDermott deal. Harris spent six seasons in Denver with Artūras Karnišovas. And he’s a career 36.3 percent 3-point shooter on 4.2 attempts.

Harris isn’t as athletic as he once was and isn’t considered a knockdown shooter. But he’s coming off a season in Orlando where he shot 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. And as his game has aged, he’s become more of a spot-up shooter who also is a strong defender.

He made $19.6 million this season, but his market is expected to drop the mid-level exception area if not lower.

TJ Warren, F, Indiana Pacers

Age: 28

2019-20 Stats: 19.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 53.6% FG, 40.3% 3P, 81.9% FT

Warren is a curious case. He only has played four games over the last two seasons because of a stress fracture in his left foot.

He’s also known more as a scorer than a shooter, although he shot over 40 percent from 3-point range on decent volume of 4.2 and 3.4 attempts over consecutive seasons with the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers.

If the medicals check out, he could be a value add and also fill a position of need at wing.

Joe Ingles, F, Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 34

2021-22 Stats: 7.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 40.4% FG, 34.7% 3P, 77.3% FT

This lefty is another question mark given that he’ll turn 35 in October and he tore his ACL in February. But there’s no doubting his marksmanship. He’s a flat-out sniper.

Ingles is a career 40.8 percent 3-point shooter over his eight-season run with the Utah Jazz on 4.4 attempts per game. That includes three seasons over 44 percent.

There’s talk he might re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, who acquired him in a three-team deal at the February deadline. But if healthy, he would instantly improve the Bulls’ shooting.

Otto Porter Jr., F, Golden State Warriors

Age: 29

2021-22 Stats: 8.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.4% FG, 37% 3P, 80.3% FT

The one-time Bull enjoyed a renaissance season with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Not only did he shoot 37 percent on 3.4 attempts from 3-point range, he played 63 games. That’s his highest total since logging 77 in 2017-18 with the Washington Wizards before they traded him to the Bulls.

Porter Jr.’s first stint with the Bulls was an injury-filled disaster. His return is a longshot, but he’d fill a position of need while adding his career 39.8 percent 3-point shooting on 3.3 attempts.

Other names to monitor: Caleb Martin, F, Miami Heat (restricted) | Wes Matthews, G, Milwaukee Bucks | Bryn Forbes, G, Denver Nuggets

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.