NBA Free Agency: Latest Bulls Intel on Zach LaVine, Mo Bamba, Coby White

NBA free agency: Latest Bulls intel on LaVine, Bamba, White originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBA free agency begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. It’s always a fluid game, one of musical chairs, with targets shifting as the market dictates.

But as of Thursday morning, here’s the latest intel regarding the Chicago Bulls, all per sources.

Latest on Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has told people he plans to re-sign with the Bulls. He and the Bulls are expected to quickly work on a five-year max contract worth roughly $215 million. Verbal commitments are allowed before the league moratorium ends on July 6, the date that signings can begin.

Gunning for Gallo

The Bulls would join a list of contending teams to show interest in Danilo Gallinari should the veteran shooter be waived by the San Antonio Spurs as expected. The Spurs acquired Gallinari in Wednesday’s trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered on Dejounte Murray. If this deal were to happen, it would likely be in the neighborhood of $7-8 million annually for two years. Billy Donovan coached Gallinari in Oklahoma City.

Centers of attention

The Bulls are one of many teams who are expected to join the market for veteran center Andre Drummond. If that marriage were to happen, expect a veteran’s minimum salary.

Regarding other centers, while the Bulls have been linked to Mo Bamba, that potential partnership is on life support. As was the case before the draft, any chatter regarding a trade for Rudy Gobert is overstated. Any potential interest in Jakob Poeltl now that the Spurs appear to be in fire-sale mode is unknown.

Keeping Coby?

As for Coby White, he is more likely to return than not. The Bulls took calls on him leading up to the draft and asked for a young, rotation player and draft pick in return. Plus, for a team lacking shooting, he remains a threat in that department and can serve as insurance for a backcourt where Lonzo Ball’s health remains a question mark. This isn't to say White is untouchable, just that management envisions a role for the fourth-year guard.

