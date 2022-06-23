NBA Draft Outfit Tracker: See 2022's Dazzling Looks

See dazzling looks from 2022's NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA's 2021-22 season is officially behind us, with the Golden State Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in this year’s NBA Finals, and now the 2022 NBA Draft is finally here.

The draft is set to kick off at Barclays Center, and music, entertainers and actors aren't the only ones who will shine in Brooklyn's very own arena. This year's talented basketball prospects will walk across the stage and enter their professional basketball careers. But before they do, they will be sure to get Twitter talking on their head-turning draft day fits as they don their ensembles on the red carpet.

The NBA draft has always showcased some of the most fashionable styles in menswear, and we've certainly evolved from the extremely ill-fitted suits of the past. Now, athletes are being styled by some of the most notable designers, and they are on full display Thursday night.

Follow along as we track this year's best looks:

Tari Eason

USA Today Images Tari Eason at the 2022 NBA Draft

Eason arrived at the 2022 NBA Draft in a full green suit with a black lapel and a satin finish. The LSU forward was sure to accessorize with some drippy diamond pieces and completed the look with a pair of dark shades.

Johnny Davis

USA Today Images Johnny Davis at the 2022 NBA Draft

Davis elected to keep it simple, if you consider a salmon-colored suit to be simple. The Wisconsin Badgers guard elected to leave the diamond encrusted jewelry behind and went with a gold watch and matching shades for this year's draft.

Paola Banchero

3️⃣ things to know about Paolo Banchero’s fit tonight 👀#NBADraft presented by State Farm pic.twitter.com/39K3nePlN0 — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2022

Banchero may already have taken the lead for most eye-popping suit of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Duke guard arrived on the red carpet in a bright purple suit that is embezzled in shiny crystals.

While the 6-foot-10 Blue Devil proudly wore blue last season, he donned Huskie purple on tonight's red carpet in honor of his parent's who attended University of Washington.