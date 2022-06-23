NBA Draft: Bulls Select Arizona Wing Dalen Terry With 18th Pick

Bulls draft Arizona wing Dalen Terry with 18th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The pick is in.

With the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls nabbed Arizona wing Dalen Terry.

Terry, 19, was a fast riser in the predraft process because of his physical tools — he measured 6-foot-7 with a nearly 7-1 wingspan at the combine — and profile as a potential 3-and-D wing at the NBA level.

Terry played two seasons at Arizona, averaging 8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and earning Pac-12 All-Defense honors in 2021-22. That included shooting 50.2 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 73.6 percent from the free-throw line.

While Terry was widely projected to go in the pick No. 20-30 range, the Bulls' bet is on his defensive versatility and offensive upside.

Oh, and his confidence, which led him to declare at a predraft workout that "there’s gonna be a redraft in 10 years and it’s gonna be different" when asked about his late first round projection.

Dalen Terry on being projected as a late first-rounder: “There’s gonna be a redraft in 10 years and it’s gonna be different.” pic.twitter.com/g8xlcprm46 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) June 15, 2022

