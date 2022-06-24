NBA Draft 2022: Who is Dalen Terry, newest Bulls player? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Arizona wing Dalen Terry.

Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the squad:

Dalen Terry Hometown, High School

Terry is a Phoenix native who originally attended Corona del Sol High School in Tempe, Arizona before transferring to Hillcrest Prep for his junior and senior seasons.

In those two years, Terry averaged 15.8 points, 10.3 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, according to MaxPreps. He finished his high school career the No. 2 ranked recruit in the state of Arizona.

He then set out for two collegiate seasons at the University of Arizona before entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Dalen Terry Age, Height, Wingspan

Terry is young for a sophomore. He was 19 years old on draft night, and will turn 20 on July 12.

The Bulls no doubt believe that means he has plenty of room to grow. His measurements from May's NBA Draft Combine inspire optimism in that regard as well:

Height: 6-foot-7 ¼

Weight: 195

Wingspan: 7-0 ¾

That wingspan, especially, is lengthy for a wing, which inspires optimism in regards to Terry's versatility, particularly at the defensive end.

Dalen Terry College Stats

Terry's numbers at Arizona don't jump off the stat sheet, but he flashed enough defensive tenacity and offensive upside to rise quickly up the boards of many during the predraft process.

Here is a look at his collegiate production:

Season Team Min PTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB AST STL 2020-21 Arizona 20.7 4.6 41.5% 32.6% 61.4% 3.2 1.5 0.7 2021-22 Arizona 27.8 8.0 50.2% 36.4% 73.6% 4.8 3.9 1.2

Terry was also named to the Pac-12 All-Defense team for the 2021-22 season.

Terry's shooting improvements between Year 1 and Year 2 are certainly notable, but even his improved splits came on low volume: 6.2 total field-goal attempts per game and 2.1 3-point attempts per game. After the draft, both Terry and Bulls general manager Marc Eversley listed outside shooting as the rookie wing's biggest area for growth at the next level.

Dalen Terry's College Highlights

Even without gaudy scoring numbers, there are no shortage of examples of Terry's explosive athleticism and hyper-active defensive style on his college tape.

He figures to be a part of plenty of highlights with the Bulls, who, like Terry, are at their best when forcing opponent turnovers and sprinting out on the fastbreak.

Dalen Terry's Bulls Fit

It’s easy to see what intrigued the Bulls about Terry. He’s a self-proclaimed “big guard,” but with measurements that leave the door open to blossom into a gritty defensive wing, which are at a premium in the modern NBA.

But his fit on the current roster remains to be seen.

The Bulls are in need of depth at every position, so Terry will likely have an opportunity to fill a reserve role. His defense could very well earn him minutes sooner than expected, especially because his game fits the Bulls' preferred havoc-wreaking, turnover-forcing style.

But his success with the Bulls and in the NBA could very well hinge on his outside shooting. Terry will need to bump both his 3-point efficiency and volume — at least in spot-up scenarios — to fit the mold of the modern wing the Bulls hope he can become. Especially because the Bulls ranked dead last in 3-point attempts per game last season, and lack truly reliable shooters outside of Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.

Nevertheless, his upside his apparent, making him a worthy swing in the late-teens.

