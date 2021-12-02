Navy Pier to Screen NBC's ‘Annie Live!' at Light Up the Lake Event

The beloved seven-time Tony Award-winning hit "Annie Live!" will be screened Thursday at Navy Pier’s annual Light Up the Lake holiday event in the Festival Hall at Navy Pier.

The screening, emceed by "Chicago Today" host Matthew Rodrigues, begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Broadway’s musical masterpiece featuring the red-headed orphan and her golden dog, Sandy, is back, and guaranteed to get you fully dressed, putting a smile on your face right in time for this holiday season.

Following a successful string of live television musical events, NBC’s newest venture is none other than the Tony Award-winning production of "Annie Live!" Now the production will join other NBC musicals, including "The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan," "The Wiz," "Hairspray" and more.

Tickets are required to attend the "Annie Live!" screening at Navy Pier. Every ticket comes with a free ride on the Centennial Wheel, and visitors are invited to experience all the free amenities and attractions—indoors and out—at Navy Pier, which will be decked out for the season.

Light Up the Lake brightens up the Pier with an indoor, temperature-controlled experience featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays, comprising more than 600,000 twinkling lights, as well as an Alpine ice rink, authentic holiday beer garden, kiddie train rides, Santa’s Village and gift market and other family-friendly events.

Light Up the Lake runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, in Festival Hall at Navy Pier.