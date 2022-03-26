Navy Pier Summer Sampler Event Brings Fireworks, Major Deals Saturday

Chicagoans can get a taste of what's in store in the next few months as Navy Pier welcomes its Summer Sampler event, showcasing live performances, food and fireworks.

The pier's event will run on Chicago's lakefront from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., showcasing major food and drink deals.

The event will give 50% off parking and Ferris wheel rides, as well. River Boat cruises on the Seadog will also be half off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fireworks will begin Friday at 9 p.m., though performances are scheduled every half hour. The shows will feature dance groups, DJs and a number of bands.

Despite light snow and cloud coverage during the day, Chicago should clear up by the evening and overnight, making a firework show easier to view.

Here are some deals happening Saturday:

Free mini cocktail at Offshore

Free mini chocolate bar from Kilwins

Free samples from Garrett's, Completely Nut, Giordano's

Mini hot dog flights for $5 from America's Dog and Burger

Free empanada with the purchase of a margarita at Beat Kitchen

Free Wisconsin cheese curds and a "Henry's Holiday" frozen cocktail from Tiny Tavern

Free souvenir jars with the purchase of a vodka lemonade from Lettuce Entertain You at Big City Chicken

Check out the full list of deals here.

Bi-weekly firework shows will start along the pier on June 1 and continue weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays through August.

Live on the Lake! and Chi-Soul Fest are also slated for summer, beginning as soon as May 28. On Tuesdays, Chicagoans can enjoy rush hour workouts and sunset yoga at Navy Pier.

Here's the full schedule.