Chicago's beloved Navy Pier has announced the schedule for an iconic summer tradition-- weekly fireworks.
The free fireworks show takes place every summer. This year, the event begins May 24 and runs through Aug. 30.
Here's the full schedule.
Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.
- May 28
- June 4
- June 11
- June 18
- June 25
- July 2
- July 9
- July 23
- July 30
- Aug. 6
- Aug. 13
- Aug. 20
- Aug. 27
Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.
- May 24
- May 31
- June 7
- June 14
- June 21
- June 28
- July 5
- July 12
- July 19
- July 26
- Aug. 2
- Aug. 9
- Aug. 16
- Aug. 23
- Aug. 30
See more about the tradition here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
SIGN UP