Navy Pier

Navy Pier releases official fireworks schedule for summer 2025

This year, the event will begin May 24 and run through Aug. 30.

By Grace Erwin

Fireworks over Chicago's Navy Pier
Choose Chicago

Chicago's beloved Navy Pier has announced the schedule for an iconic summer tradition-- weekly fireworks.

The free fireworks show takes place every summer. This year, the event begins May 24 and runs through Aug. 30.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's the full schedule.

Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

  • May 28
  • June 4
  • June 11
  • June 18
  • June 25
  • July 2
  • July 9
  • July 23
  • July 30
  • Aug. 6
  • Aug. 13
  • Aug. 20
  • Aug. 27

Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

  • May 24
  • May 31
  • June 7
  • June 14
  • June 21
  • June 28
  • July 5
  • July 12
  • July 19
  • July 26
  • Aug. 2
  • Aug. 9
  • Aug. 16
  • Aug. 23
  • Aug. 30

See more about the tradition here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Navy Pier
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us