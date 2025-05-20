Chicago's beloved Navy Pier has announced the schedule for an iconic summer tradition-- weekly fireworks.

The free fireworks show takes place every summer. This year, the event begins May 24 and runs through Aug. 30.

Here's the full schedule.

Wednesdays, 9 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

May 28

June 4

June 11

June 18

June 25

July 2

July 9

July 23

July 30

Aug. 6

Aug. 13

Aug. 20

Aug. 27

Saturdays, 10 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

May 24

May 31

June 7

June 14

June 21

June 28

July 5

July 12

July 19

July 26

Aug. 2

Aug. 9

Aug. 16

Aug. 23

Aug. 30

