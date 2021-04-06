Navy Pier Looks to Hire Nearly 100 Seasonal Workers This Spring

Chicago's iconic Navy Pier announced the lakefront destination is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal staff roles in preparation of reopening this spring.

The Pier's seasonal job fair will be held next Monday, April 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, which is located near the front main entrance in Polk Bros Park.

The positions range from various guest experience jobs, including Pier Park attraction operators to social distancing ambassadors -- a new role established alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prospective workers interested in attending the fair are required to register here in advance and reserve a timeslot for an on-site screening, according to a release. Those attending must display the Eventbrite reservation in printed or digital form upon arrival.

The Pier said candidates should bring several copies of printed resumes and be prepared to interview in-person. According to a release, candidates should also dress in professional or business casual attire.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, prospective workers are required to wear a face covering at all times and maintain six feet of distance from Navy Pier representatives and other candidates.

After being temporarily closed since Labor Day, Navy Pier officials said the attraction is "on track" to reopen later this spring with an official timeline announced "sometime in the coming weeks."

Sable at Navy Pier, the first hotel to break ground and make waves on one of the city’s most iconic and historic landmarks, opened its doors to the public last month.

While Navy Pier itself remains closed due to the pandemic, the pier will be open exclusively to Sable guests. Boisdron says guests can enjoy the sights along with premium access to two restaurants, Lirica and Offshore.

According to Laurent Boisdron, general manager of Sable, the hotel brings unparalleled views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline with its unique construction and design.

“It’s all about elevating the experience. All of our guest rooms are facing the lake and you feel like you are on top of the lake, which is quite amazing and you have a beautiful view of the skyline," Boisdron said.