Navy Pier hosting special Valentine's Day fireworks show. Here's what to know

Love is in the air -- and sky -- this Valentine's Day at Chicago's iconic Navy Pier.

Cuddle up with your Valentine this evening to watch an explosive display of love at the special themed-edition of Navy Pier's award-winning fireworks show.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Friday and is free to the public.

The fireworks will launch from the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park, and the best views can be seen from Navy Pier’s South Dock, according to the Pier’s website.

If you're looking for other ways to celebrate Valentine's Day around the Chicago area, there are plenty of options. From events to restaurant specials to heart-shaped pizzas, there will be no shortage of ways to show your significant other, your girlfriends or yourself some love Friday.