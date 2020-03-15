Navy Pair Closing to the Public Monday Due to Coronavirus

Chicago's iconic Navy Pier will close to the public from Monday, March 16, through Thursday, April 2, "out of an abundance of precaution," pier officials said, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

"The health, safety and well-being of staff, partners and guests is always Navy Pier’s top priority," pier officials said in a statement issued Sunday, "and we are committed to doing our part to help mitigate risks to the general public and stagnate the community spread of COVID-19."

While Navy Pier's re-opening is currently planned for April 3, that date will be re-evaluated and adjusted as needed, according to the statement.

Navy Pier's closure is the latest in Illinois' response to COVID-19, including the closure of Chicago's museums and the Bean.

