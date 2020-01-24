Naval Station Great Lakes Locked Down, Personnel Told to Take Cover

The Naval Station Great Lakes was on lockdown Friday morning as authorities looked for a "gate runner" as a graduation ceremony was set to take place.

The station posted a message on Facebook urging people "take cover in nearest building or structure." Those inside were told to "run, hide, fight" and "await instruction."

All gates were closed at the facility.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's office said a car crashed in front of a gate at the facility and authorities were searching for a person inside the base.

A public information officer for the base, however, said a driver went through an area where credentials are required but did not show credentials to the guard and continued into the naval base.

