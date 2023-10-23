Natural gas leak reported in Woodstock near site of earlier explosion

Authorities in suburban Woodstock say that a natural gas leak was reported Monday, just two weeks after a massive explosion that leveled a home and damaged at least 20 structures.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 1:21 p.m. Monday after residents noticed the odor of natural gas.

Firefighters immediately notified Nicor, and after a search, a small underground leak was found between the sidewalk and the roadway.

The leak was repaired by 4:30 p.m., officials said.

That leak occurred near St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which was where crews had struck an underground gas line on Oct. 9. After several hours, a massive explosion ripped through a home in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, leveling it and damaging a total of 20 structures.

A total of 22 individuals were displaced from their homes by that explosion.

Officials said that St. Mary’s had canceled all events for Monday, but that the church and school would resume operations Tuesday. In a note to residents, officials said they understood the frayed nerves and uneasy feeling that the latest leak caused, but assured the public that the situation was quickly resolved.

“With the events that occurred two weeks ago on Lincoln Avenue, we understand smelling natural gas in your home or business can be concerning,” officials said.

No further information was available.