Nationwide Santa Shortage Has Some Saying ‘Bah Humbug'

Skyrocketing demand for Santa and fewer little helpers could have Christmas looking a little different this year.

With more-in person holiday parties and mall visits returning, Santa is being sought by many. But demand for Saint Nicholas is outpacing his availability.

Despite good earning potential - up to $20,00 per season, according to CNBC, it seems fewer people want to don the red suit.

HireSanta.com, a website where you can hire Santa for events and retail visits, says demand is sky high, and for every Santa that reaches out, there are 20 open positions.

"Heading into December we’re pretty much sold out for all weekends across the country," said Mitch Allen, "Head Elf" and founder of HireSanta.com. "We're up 30% over last year. And last year was a record itself - 120% over pre-pandemic levels.”

Peter Mohawk, a Chicago actor who loves playing Santa, says 2020 was painfully slow and during 2021, just about everyone canceled at the last minute. But this year, things are different.

Mohawk's Christmas calendar is packed!

If you can't afford to hire a Santa, there are options.

You might want to try recruiting a family member to dress up for your party or perhaps you can buy a personalized message from Santa. Another possibility - you can rent a Santa costume and take pictures or video of Santa putting out gifts for your children to see in the morning.