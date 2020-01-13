Nationwide Outage Causes Problems for Real ID Applicants in Illinois

A nationwide communication system outage was causing problems at Illinois driver's license facilities where many were applying for Real ID applications, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators was experiencing an outage, downing their "external verification systems" in all 50 states, the Secretary of State's Office said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to process many transactions because of the AAMVA outage," the statement read. "We are hopeful that AAMVA resolves this issue as soon as possible."

According to spokeswoman Beth Kaufman, the issue affects all licensing at area facilities. The AAMVA system "verifies passports, social security numbers and problem drivers," she said.

Residents reported long lines with dozens of people waiting at at least two locations in the area, including one in Chicago and one in Villa Park.

State driver services facilities recently began adjusted hours to accommodate Real ID applicants across Illinois ahead of the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline.

Check back for more on this developing story.