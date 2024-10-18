Nation's longest-running pinball show draws thousands to Chicago suburb

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, the largest and longest-running pinball event has returned to the Chicago area.



Thousands of pinball lovers from around the world have arrived for the 40th annual Pinball Expo at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center.

“I love coming to this show, has lots of really good games,” said Derek Correia from New Hampshire. “Chicago is the home of pinball, so it’s really special to come here.”

The event features around 500 pinball games, retro gaming machines, seminars, vendors and tournaments.

“We got into pinball during the pandemic,” said Jordan Knights from New Hampshire. “It’s great, it’s a nice break from the real world.”

John Brugliera and thousands of other players are testing and showing off their skills one launch at a time. They're also learning about the history of the American classic with deep roots in Chicago.

“I love to see the pinball scene pick up you know,” he said. “Chicago, the home place of pinball. it’s a great place for it and a great place for an expo like this to happen.”

Chicago is home to the world’s oldest and largest pinball manufacturer.

“There’s probably over 10 factories now making pinball machines,” said Rob Berk, the expo’s founder. “I mean Chicago is the home of pinball.”

Berk told NBC Chicago he started the expo to recognize the designers and artists behind the game.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“There’s so much energy playing the game when the ball comes down,” he said. “Every game is different."

He said more women are getting involved in the industry as it continues to grow with the advancement of technology.

“I think there’s so much competition that it’s keeping everybody on their toes to be honest with you,” he said. “What’s happening with every game coming, there’s more and more better sound, better video, better graphics, so they’re testing each other limits—they keep coming with new innovation.”

Berk never imagined his love and passion for pinball would create this special community.

“I just feed off the people. When they’re happy, I’m happy,” he said. “It’s been really interesting and being here in Chicago couldn’t be a better place to have it because that is the heart of pinball.”

The event hall closes on Saturday at 2 a.m.